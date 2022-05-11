May 11th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- Attendance Event
- Event Period: 2022-05-11 After Maintenance – 2022-06-22 01:00 (UTC+0)
During the Attendance Event period, players can login to receive daily rewards up to 28 times.
Rewards: [Eltheca] Supply Box (Checkmate), [Eltheca] Random Dye Cube, and various boosts
- Karma Balance
[Wild Spirit]
Leopard Strike
- Reduced endurance by 50%
- Karma Balance – PVE
The following update pertains solely to PVE
[Diabolic Witch]
Fire Ball
- Increased PVE damage by 30%
Black Hole
- Increased PVE damage by 60%
[Dual Soul]
Destiny’s Restraints
- Increased PVE damage by 100%
Spinning Strike
- Increased PVE damage by 200%
[Fallen Light]
Slug Shot
- Increased PVE damage by 300%
[Soul of Magus]
Shadow Pull
- Increased PVE damage by 150%
Dimension Leap
- Increased PVE damage by 60%
Heart Stopper
- Increased PVE damage by 30%
[Lightning Fang]
Thunder Wolf
- Increased PVE damage by 100%
Lightning Ambush
- Increased PVE damage by 200%
Blink Kunai
- Increased PVE damage by 250%
[Desperado]
Aimed Shot
- Increased PVE damage by 80%
- Improvements to Battle Missions
- Changed matchmaking with AI to have 2 players group as a team to go against 2 AIs.
- Reduced the rating range where players would be matched against AIs.
- Improvements
- Improved Mana Evade activation UI to display when Mana Evade will be available and whether there is enough mana to activate or not.
- Improved certain plate shoes to appear more natural when worn with certain clothing.
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where loading tips would include information related to promotion matches (which no longer exists in Season 12).
- Fixed a bug where Officer Uniform and Checkmate Specialty Accessory tooltip would not display acquisition requirements.
- Fixed a bug where Raid can be queued with other Missions if Raid was queued first before queueing for other PVE missions.
- Fixed a bug where the hold UI would not display when Ruler of Darkness used Evade Attack command.
- Fixed a bug where Karma switching was possible with the following commands that put enemies in Chase status in certain circumstances.
[Dance of Wind] - Cover Fire (Hold) [Soul of Magus]
- Launch Attack
[Lightning Fang] - Upward Kick
Changed files in this update