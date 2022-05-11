 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 11 May 2022

May 11th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Attendance Event
  1. Event Period: 2022-05-11 After Maintenance – 2022-06-22 01:00 (UTC+0)
    During the Attendance Event period, players can login to receive daily rewards up to 28 times.
    Rewards: [Eltheca] Supply Box (Checkmate), [Eltheca] Random Dye Cube, and various boosts
  1. Karma Balance
    [Wild Spirit]
    Leopard Strike
  • Reduced endurance by 50%
  1. Karma Balance – PVE
    The following update pertains solely to PVE
    [Diabolic Witch]
    Fire Ball
  • Increased PVE damage by 30%
    Black Hole
  • Increased PVE damage by 60%

[Dual Soul]
Destiny’s Restraints

  • Increased PVE damage by 100%
    Spinning Strike
  • Increased PVE damage by 200%

[Fallen Light]
Slug Shot

  • Increased PVE damage by 300%
    [Soul of Magus]
    Shadow Pull
  • Increased PVE damage by 150%
    Dimension Leap
  • Increased PVE damage by 60%
    Heart Stopper
  • Increased PVE damage by 30%

[Lightning Fang]
Thunder Wolf

  • Increased PVE damage by 100%
    Lightning Ambush
  • Increased PVE damage by 200%
    Blink Kunai
  • Increased PVE damage by 250%

[Desperado]
Aimed Shot

  • Increased PVE damage by 80%
  1. Improvements to Battle Missions
  • Changed matchmaking with AI to have 2 players group as a team to go against 2 AIs.
  • Reduced the rating range where players would be matched against AIs.
  1. Improvements
  • Improved Mana Evade activation UI to display when Mana Evade will be available and whether there is enough mana to activate or not.
  • Improved certain plate shoes to appear more natural when worn with certain clothing.
  1. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where loading tips would include information related to promotion matches (which no longer exists in Season 12).
  • Fixed a bug where Officer Uniform and Checkmate Specialty Accessory tooltip would not display acquisition requirements.
  • Fixed a bug where Raid can be queued with other Missions if Raid was queued first before queueing for other PVE missions.
  • Fixed a bug where the hold UI would not display when Ruler of Darkness used Evade Attack command.
  • Fixed a bug where Karma switching was possible with the following commands that put enemies in Chase status in certain circumstances.
    [Dance of Wind] - Cover Fire (Hold) [Soul of Magus]
  • Launch Attack
    [Lightning Fang] - Upward Kick

