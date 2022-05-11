Minor update

-
Modified Pain cards to be a little more forgiving.
Put a cap on High/Adrenalin.
Improved the system for your hookers' names if you're a pimp.
Sorting junk and spares with your crew now contributes to Daily bread.
New artwork.
Fixed another problem with Irene's location.
Fixed the missing limit on Projects facts for making Detailed plans.
Fixed a problem with "Do something for her" on Talking to Irene.
Fixed a problem with Gasping for it.
Fixed the Daily bread calculation on giving your Projects crew drugs.
Fixed a problem with moving back to the slums after an Interstate pick-up.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
