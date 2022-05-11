 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 11 May 2022

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 8715120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Modified Pain cards to be a little more forgiving.

  • Put a cap on High/Adrenalin.

  • Improved the system for your hookers' names if you're a pimp.

  • Sorting junk and spares with your crew now contributes to Daily bread.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed another problem with Irene's location.

  • Fixed the missing limit on Projects facts for making Detailed plans.

  • Fixed a problem with "Do something for her" on Talking to Irene.

  • Fixed a problem with Gasping for it.

  • Fixed the Daily bread calculation on giving your Projects crew drugs.

  • Fixed a problem with moving back to the slums after an Interstate pick-up.

  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
