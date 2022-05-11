 Skip to content

Endless Bullet Heaven update for 11 May 2022

Version 1.01 (Hotfix)

Build 8715072

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for the previous patch addressing achievements. You should now be awarded achievements correctly. If there are still more issues with achievements, please get in contact.

(Also added 2 new achievements as celebration!)

