Tournament Ark update for 11 May 2022

Update v0.9.8: Nature Update

Build 8714983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Added a new Archetype: Nature
  • Added 20 new cards
  • Added 11 new Perks
  • Added 6 new fighters to the game
  • Added new projectiles
  • Defeats now don't send you immediately to the menu

Balance Changes

  • Changed the starting deck for the Pirate Archetype

Bugfixing

  • Fixed a bug that didn't mark certain cards as Max Level even if they were
  • Grammar correction of several cards and perks

Performance

  • Improved the loading of assets a bit during the fight

