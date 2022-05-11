Update v0.9.8: Nature Update

General Changes
- Added a new Archetype: Nature
- Added 20 new cards
- Added 11 new Perks
- Added 6 new fighters to the game
- Added new projectiles
- Defeats now don't send you immediately to the menu
Balance Changes
- Changed the starting deck for the Pirate Archetype
Bugfixing
- Fixed a bug that didn't mark certain cards as Max Level even if they were
- Grammar correction of several cards and perks
Performance
- Improved the loading of assets a bit during the fight
