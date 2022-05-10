Monolith 2 Fixes

JUNKPUNKS - We've been doing some heavy fixes over the last few days and im putting it live in beta to try this out and if it's all good ill set it live tomorrow evening. Simply go to "update_test" in your betas to get the following fixes!
- Fixed a bug with solar panels that stopped working after the day and night cycle
- Fixed a few bugs related to drones and their assignment to the drone pads
- Fixed a few bugs related to inventories and shift clicking to transfer items
- Fixed a bug with the floor and wall snap point rotations
- Fixed a few bugs related to keybinds where you couldn't use the arrow keys as well as rebind the sprint key
- Fixed a bug where clients in multiplayer couldn't properly place ground extractors
- Fixed a bug where clients in multiplayer couldn't deploy drones from the drone factory
- Fixed a bug where hiding and showing the UI with N would override the nametag visibility settings
- Fixed a bug where windmills didn't rotate for clients in multiplayer
- Fixed a few mistakes in the descriptions of buildings
- Fixed a very big performance issue related to containers thanks to the saves provided by players
Changed depots in update_test branch