- BLOOM! A major graphical engine update! Emissives now look correct among MANY other things!
- Tutorial 2 and 1 advancements and fixes. (Still WIP)
- Implemented new "Click Here" effects for tutorials to make them more obvious. WIP for implementing them in the tutorials.
- Fixed issue with multiple lights on a single ship object.
- Objectives text now have a backdrop to make them more legible.
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 10 May 2022
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3780
