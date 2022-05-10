 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 10 May 2022

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3780

Share · View all patches · Build 8714481

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • BLOOM! A major graphical engine update! Emissives now look correct among MANY other things!
  • Tutorial 2 and 1 advancements and fixes. (Still WIP)
  • Implemented new "Click Here" effects for tutorials to make them more obvious. WIP for implementing them in the tutorials.
  • Fixed issue with multiple lights on a single ship object.
  • Objectives text now have a backdrop to make them more legible.
  • Various Fixes

