DOOM TOMB Patch: Alpha 2.1.0

What's new?
Balance changes
- Drift Ability: This ability has felt underwhelming. To compensate for this the max speed had been doubled and the floor friction increased accordingly
- _Juice Box _and Ritual Knife: These move speed giving items were nice, but the channel time was simply too long. Activation time for both has been decreased down to 1 second (from 2.0 and 1.5 sec respectively)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where turning off UI would cause player to go invisible
- Fixed bug where players could use abilities, items and attack after being downed (during countdown)
- Fixed bugs relating to the clone interaction with xray / soul seeing. The user can now see newly spawned clones (regardless of whether they're client or host)
- Fixed bug where if you hit your opponent while tethering you would get stuck in the grappling state
What's next?
Join the community discord server to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!
https://discord.com/invite/ecfA7XWW3E
