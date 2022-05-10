Update notes for May 10

Major features:
- Added music and sound effects
- Added guided tutorial solo game
Improvements:
- Click on character's avatar opens character sheet
- Added indicator for number of cards in market / discard pile / trash pile.
- Click on expanded inventory/market card returns that card to its place
- Druid phase - the player can now easily see how much gold he has
- Character's class card is visible while placing dice in setup phase
Fixes:
- fast consecutive clicks on same button would sometimes cause game to remain in a state where ability execution could not be completed
- Paladin-Vigilant - gold gained animation displayed properly
- Monk-Enlightened would fail to execute when selecting Charisma ability
- Concentrate would fail to execute when selecting Charisma ability
- Ranger would award gold immediately upon activating skill instead of after completing it
- Move Silently fixed so that card cannot be bought if player doesn't have enough gold
- Diplomacy would fail to execute when activating other player's Pickpocket skill
- exiting to main menu while in preview mode would cause issues after resuming
- attribute score is now updated immediately upon purchasing Jeweled Dagger
- activating ability and then quickly tapping on market or inventory card would simultaneously open both ability execution and expanded market card. Similarly with reset turn.
- die would sometimes remain stuck in air when dragged with old, partially functioning mouses
- improved layout for some elements on final scoring screen
- other bug fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update