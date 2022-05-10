 Skip to content

Roll Player Playtest update for 10 May 2022

Update notes for May 10

Share · View all patches · Build 8714231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major features:

  • Added music and sound effects
  • Added guided tutorial solo game

Improvements:

  • Click on character's avatar opens character sheet
  • Added indicator for number of cards in market / discard pile / trash pile.
  • Click on expanded inventory/market card returns that card to its place
  • Druid phase - the player can now easily see how much gold he has
  • Character's class card is visible while placing dice in setup phase

Fixes:

  • fast consecutive clicks on same button would sometimes cause game to remain in a state where ability execution could not be completed
  • Paladin-Vigilant - gold gained animation displayed properly
  • Monk-Enlightened would fail to execute when selecting Charisma ability
  • Concentrate would fail to execute when selecting Charisma ability
  • Ranger would award gold immediately upon activating skill instead of after completing it
  • Move Silently fixed so that card cannot be bought if player doesn't have enough gold
  • Diplomacy would fail to execute when activating other player's Pickpocket skill
  • exiting to main menu while in preview mode would cause issues after resuming
  • attribute score is now updated immediately upon purchasing Jeweled Dagger
  • activating ability and then quickly tapping on market or inventory card would simultaneously open both ability execution and expanded market card. Similarly with reset turn.
  • die would sometimes remain stuck in air when dragged with old, partially functioning mouses
  • improved layout for some elements on final scoring screen
  • other bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

