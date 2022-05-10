 Skip to content

qb update for 10 May 2022

Update 0.5.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8714010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

we are releasing version 0.5.0.5 to the wild, which comes with the following bugfixes and features:

New Features:

  • Fishtrap can now be built, it automatically collects fish for the player
  • Torches now properly align with the side of the block they are placed against
  • Various brandy and fish related recipies for all kinds of tastes
  • Juniper bushes can spawn in several biomes
  • Recipes that allow multiple compatible ingredients now show these by switching their icon and tooltip

Balance:

  • Chests in prefabs and villages are now locked 90% of the time
  • Recycling reworked, as it could grant too much resources

Bug Fixes:

  • Various fixes to the way entities are handled...
  • ... this also fixes not being able to place stuff on a new world
  • Cave reverb effects too loud
  • Wolf, Warg, Snail and Bear have received a couple fixes regarding animations and collisionboxes
  • Chat autocomplete uses naturally ordered list
  • Bamboo forest water ponds squareness has been rounded
  • Beehive did not spawn bees when destroying it
  • Old planks were recyclable

As always, please don't hesitate and report further issues you might encounter. Your feedback is appreciated.

qb Team

