Update 0.5.0.5

Hey guys,
we are releasing version 0.5.0.5 to the wild, which comes with the following bugfixes and features:
New Features:
- Fishtrap can now be built, it automatically collects fish for the player
- Torches now properly align with the side of the block they are placed against
- Various brandy and fish related recipies for all kinds of tastes
- Juniper bushes can spawn in several biomes
- Recipes that allow multiple compatible ingredients now show these by switching their icon and tooltip
Balance:
- Chests in prefabs and villages are now locked 90% of the time
- Recycling reworked, as it could grant too much resources
Bug Fixes:
- Various fixes to the way entities are handled...
- ... this also fixes not being able to place stuff on a new world
- Cave reverb effects too loud
- Wolf, Warg, Snail and Bear have received a couple fixes regarding animations and collisionboxes
- Chat autocomplete uses naturally ordered list
- Bamboo forest water ponds squareness has been rounded
- Beehive did not spawn bees when destroying it
- Old planks were recyclable
As always, please don't hesitate and report further issues you might encounter. Your feedback is appreciated.
qb Team
Changed files in this update