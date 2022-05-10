Patch Notes - V1.0.7

FIXED
- Fixed Odyssey starting in the wrong month
- Fixed Odyssey not resetting when starting a new game
- Fixed softlocks happening in the final mission and "The Cursed Cachaça"
- Altered the condition to gain the "A Farewell" and "You Should Go" achievements, they should be easier and more coherent now.
- Fixed reported typos.
- Fixed affinity errors.
**
NEW
**
- Added new "Erase Save" button that resets the local and Steam Cloud save. This can be used to fix bugs where the game doesn't reset properly on its own. This button is only available in the Options menu when inside the Main Menu.
