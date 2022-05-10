 Skip to content

Terra Randoma update for 10 May 2022

Version 0.75.06

Version 0.75.06

Hi everyone,
This is a small bugfix and change update.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where drinking stacked cure sanity potion was consuming two potions instead of one.
  • Fixed an issue where well-rested effect was not working as intended.
  • Fixed an issue where lotus potion was not curing delusion.
  • Sound was missing when stone golem is hit.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes an enemy shows up at the town after hero fights with the infestations.

CHANGES

  • Changed the despair effect. It lowers resistances instead of stamina.

