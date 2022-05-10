Version 0.75.06

Hi everyone,
This is a small bugfix and change update.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where drinking stacked cure sanity potion was consuming two potions instead of one.
- Fixed an issue where well-rested effect was not working as intended.
- Fixed an issue where lotus potion was not curing delusion.
- Sound was missing when stone golem is hit.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes an enemy shows up at the town after hero fights with the infestations.
CHANGES
- Changed the despair effect. It lowers resistances instead of stamina.
Changed files in this update