Update v5.0.2

A small update with a couple of improvements and adjustments. Changelog:
-
Improvements to scenario mode, mainly extending some of the time limits to make it less hard to complete them:
- EDDF +2 minutes, KATL +2 minutes, LFPG +2 minutes, RJTT +1 minute, CYYZ +1 minute, YSSY +1 minute.
- Rewind button becomes available earlier, as soon as 2 minutes since the rewind button has been pressed.
-
Added text mode 1 to the display menu, to declutter the background screen but keep altitude restrictions visible.
-
Fixed incorrect keyboard inputs on non-QWERTY layouts.
-
And for custom airports:
- Added NAV mode for planes on an approach route. NAV mode cancels any altitude/speed restrictions on a route. Similarly to the LLZ mode (which can be used to avoid glideslope capture), NAV mode is enabled by longpressing on the altitude digits (so between the plus and minus altitude buttons), or by typing NAV. Later on, press the NAV button to resume on the approach route normally. This feature can be used to avoid conflicts when two planes are separated vertically only.
- Planes on an approach route temporarily ignore altitude restrictions in case the plane is in a climb or descend to a different altitude.
- Fixed incorrect traffic flow rates when runways are duplicated.
- Fixed plane position not updating correctly when dummy runways are located very far away.
