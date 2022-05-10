Alpha update: New server room lighting and more!

Version: ALPHA 220510
Added:
-
Rack 42U (new model)
-
Easier attachment of equipment on rack
-
Floor for hallway and NOC
-
Ethernet LED model and animation on equipment
-
Outline hover effect on objects interactable
-
Dark lighting in the server room
-
Computer, keyboard and mouse models
Updated:
-
Save version (old saves not compatible)
-
Post-processing effects
-
Improved easier attachment of cables on equipment
Removed:
-
Equipment Rail
-
Rack Rail
Fixed:
-
Wall collider on NOC Room
-
Player's camera would rotate out of control when using a computer while crouching
-
Connector would detach from the cable when removed from a port less than two seconds after being plugged into a port
-
Not possible to resume the game after pausing while using the crash cart
-
Websites would not load after the previous one was an error page
-
Display of hover effect on non-interactive elements
-
Player position when starting an existing save
-
Other minor fixes
Alpha access via Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/WebHostSimulator
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ
