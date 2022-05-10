 Skip to content

Web Host Simulator update for 10 May 2022

Alpha update: New server room lighting and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8713685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: ALPHA 220510

Added:

  • Rack 42U (new model)

  • Easier attachment of equipment on rack

  • Floor for hallway and NOC

  • Ethernet LED model and animation on equipment

  • Outline hover effect on objects interactable

  • Dark lighting in the server room

  • Computer, keyboard and mouse models

Updated:

  • Save version (old saves not compatible)

  • Post-processing effects

  • Improved easier attachment of cables on equipment

Removed:

  • Equipment Rail

  • Rack Rail

Fixed:

  • Wall collider on NOC Room

  • Player's camera would rotate out of control when using a computer while crouching

  • Connector would detach from the cable when removed from a port less than two seconds after being plugged into a port

  • Not possible to resume the game after pausing while using the crash cart

  • Websites would not load after the previous one was an error page

  • Display of hover effect on non-interactive elements

  • Player position when starting an existing save

  • Other minor fixes

Alpha access via Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/WebHostSimulator
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ

Changed files in this update

DEV WINDOWS Web Host Simulator Depot 1318992
  • Loading history…
BETA WINDOWS Web Host Simulator Depot 1318994
  • Loading history…
BETA macOS Web Host Simulator Depot 1318995
  • Loading history…
BETA Linux Web Host Simulator Depot 1318997
  • Loading history…
