Version 0.2.7.0b is live!

The newest version 0.2.7.0b is available now!
- New Laser Towers!
- Laser Towers can be unlocked once you've beaten the game in Rush Mode
- Basic Laser Towers can be upgraded into Twin Lasers and Quadruple Lasers
- Shoots lasers that go through enemies, damaging all enemies in a straight line.
- Performance of the game improved!
- Better performance especially for weaker systems
- Texture quality option added to the option menu
Other changes:
- New Achievements added!
- Build a Basic Laser Tower to unlock an achievement
- Build a Twin Laser Tower to unlock an achievement
- Build a Quadruple Laser Tower to unlock an achievement
- Made some changes to the UI
- Laser Damage Type added
- Door Upgrades for Laser Towers and Beacon Towers added
Thanks for your feedback! I hope you like the new content. Have fun!
Changed files in this update