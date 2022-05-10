 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Rogue Door Defense update for 10 May 2022

Version 0.2.7.0b is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8713632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The newest version 0.2.7.0b is available now!

  • New Laser Towers!
  • Laser Towers can be unlocked once you've beaten the game in Rush Mode
  • Basic Laser Towers can be upgraded into Twin Lasers and Quadruple Lasers
  • Shoots lasers that go through enemies, damaging all enemies in a straight line.

  • Performance of the game improved!
  • Better performance especially for weaker systems
  • Texture quality option added to the option menu

Other changes:

  • New Achievements added!
  • Build a Basic Laser Tower to unlock an achievement
  • Build a Twin Laser Tower to unlock an achievement
  • Build a Quadruple Laser Tower to unlock an achievement
  • Made some changes to the UI
  • Laser Damage Type added
  • Door Upgrades for Laser Towers and Beacon Towers added

Thanks for your feedback! I hope you like the new content. Have fun!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.