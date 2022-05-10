Update notes for v1.1.4

Hi all,
New update based on community feedback.
- 🛠 Changed behavior that blocks camera movement when reaching the edge of the map.
- 🛠 Adjusted AI of wave enemies.
- 🛠 Changed how the archer tower works, now it will not be necessary to add a warrior to the tower for it to work.
- 🛠 Adjusted idle units tutorial button behavior.
- 🐛 Fixed bug that allowed enemy units to attack from afar in some scenarios.
- 🐛 Fixed bug showing units working on farms as idle.
- 🐛 Fixed bug that allowed moving the dead unit in some scenarios.
- 🎁 Added button to cancel key rebind operation.
- 🎁 Added icon and name on resources and units for easier identification.
- 🎁 New building added. The healing center will automatically restore health to all nearby units.
The game will continue to receive updates based on community feedback, if you have any suggestions or encounter any issues, just let me know.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update