Battle Bands Hotfix!!

We respond to some awesome feedback on our latest patch by fixing some stuff and making some cards a bit more useful!
Quick Fixes:
- "Awesome Cymbal Tricks" no longer exhausts.
- Bot card priority for "Blistering Finale" and "Starting Taps" updated.
- "Play Hardest" now gives +3 Hype and +1 Capacity instead of +2 and +3.
- "Dramatic Break" now gives -1 "Snare Hit" Modifies Snare hits with +1 more hype.
- "Cymbal Technician" gives -1 "Snare Hit"
- "Crashing Cymbal" gives -1 "Snare Hit"
- "Expecting Taps" Upgrade "Better" replaced with "Burning"
- "Open Ended Interlude" +1 capacity, now gives +1 energy to random bandmate on complete, has "Burning" upgrade.
- "Coin Ops" Tour Level 2 +1 Energy.
- Fixed bug in which upgrades selected at the beginning of a match did not apply modifications.
- Fixed bug in which royale bot bands upgrades did not show modifications.
- Improved bot behavior for when to sit on energy and wait for others to play and when to start passing energy out when all the bots own cards are bad.
- "Patchy" mask had its color mask fixed.
Thanks so much for playing and all the incredible feedback!
