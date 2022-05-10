 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Battle Bands update for 10 May 2022

Battle Bands Hotfix!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8713272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We respond to some awesome feedback on our latest patch by fixing some stuff and making some cards a bit more useful!

Quick Fixes:

  • "Awesome Cymbal Tricks" no longer exhausts.
  • Bot card priority for "Blistering Finale" and "Starting Taps" updated.
  • "Play Hardest" now gives +3 Hype and +1 Capacity instead of +2 and +3.
  • "Dramatic Break" now gives -1 "Snare Hit" Modifies Snare hits with +1 more hype.
  • "Cymbal Technician" gives -1 "Snare Hit"
  • "Crashing Cymbal" gives -1 "Snare Hit"
  • "Expecting Taps" Upgrade "Better" replaced with "Burning"
  • "Open Ended Interlude" +1 capacity, now gives +1 energy to random bandmate on complete, has "Burning" upgrade.
  • "Coin Ops" Tour Level 2 +1 Energy.
  • Fixed bug in which upgrades selected at the beginning of a match did not apply modifications.
  • Fixed bug in which royale bot bands upgrades did not show modifications.
  • Improved bot behavior for when to sit on energy and wait for others to play and when to start passing energy out when all the bots own cards are bad.
  • "Patchy" mask had its color mask fixed.

Thanks so much for playing and all the incredible feedback!

Changed files in this update

Battle Bands Content Depot 1322101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.