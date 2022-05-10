Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.1)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added transparent doors
- Added the "delete all camera shots" button
- Added the motion blur post effect (ultra global quality)
- Added more rug and floor types to the map generator
Improvements
- Optimized mission generation
- Optimized execution phase resolution
- Increased the default door kicking stun range (1 -> 1.5m)
- In-game menus can now be closed using the "Cancel" key (Escape by default, see input settings)
- Tweaked the ambiant occlusion post effect settings
- Nerfed the NPC burst cooldown modifier (75% -> 90%)
- Only ask for execution confirmation during campaign missions
- Tweaked the scoring computation (mainly lowered impact of time)
- Improved the game over screen score details UI
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed door opening when another one needs to be crossed on the way
- Fixed grenade explosion not emitting any light if the lighting setting is off
- Fixed grenades in upper storeys
- Fixed player's agents stunned animation
- Fixed replay shots not being saved if all the shots have been removed
- Fixed some NPC spawn zones not generating any NPC
- Fixed some double doors being passable by walking between them
- Fixed the small glass coffee table being walkable
- Fixed the way the door kicking stun effect is computated
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
