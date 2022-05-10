Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 8713111 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 17:19:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added transparent doors

Added the "delete all camera shots" button

Added the motion blur post effect (ultra global quality)

Added more rug and floor types to the map generator

Improvements

Optimized mission generation

Optimized execution phase resolution

Increased the default door kicking stun range (1 -> 1.5m)

In-game menus can now be closed using the "Cancel" key (Escape by default, see input settings)

Tweaked the ambiant occlusion post effect settings

Nerfed the NPC burst cooldown modifier (75% -> 90%)

Only ask for execution confirmation during campaign missions

Tweaked the scoring computation (mainly lowered impact of time)

Improved the game over screen score details UI

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed door opening when another one needs to be crossed on the way

Fixed grenade explosion not emitting any light if the lighting setting is off

Fixed grenades in upper storeys

Fixed player's agents stunned animation

Fixed replay shots not being saved if all the shots have been removed

Fixed some NPC spawn zones not generating any NPC

Fixed some double doors being passable by walking between them

Fixed the small glass coffee table being walkable

Fixed the way the door kicking stun effect is computated

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.