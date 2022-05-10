 Skip to content

Stellaxy update for 10 May 2022

1.1.0.5_O

The second monthly update, the May 2022 Update is out now! Plus we've got a trailer made to show off the new features!

Features

  • New Sprites! The entire Solar system, asteroids, stars, and some FTL objects have gotten new textures courtesy of MechanicPluto24! Thank you!
  • Binary Stars! Alpha Centauri Reunited!
  • Landing on Water! An upgrade for your probes that can be purchased.
  • Screenshot Mode! Press F3 at any point to hide the GUI for maximum screenshot capabilities! Also F3 to bring it back again.
  • Galaxy Sectors! Each Galaxy now has sectors to fit more stars and very generation. More to come with this!
  • Quest Mask - The planet you are going to will now have a quest marker on it as well as a tint. This is to assist new players.

Tweaks

  • Galaxy Backgrounds have been adjusted to look not as ugly
  • New Galaxy Generation! Faster generation + better spread of stars
  • The final boss ship can now be seen after it has been destroyed.
  • Save files are now sorted by most recent
  • Save selection screen now shows time last played
  • Esc now back out of save selection & Game mode selection screens
  • Doubled number of stars per Galaxy Sectors
  • Moon orbits are fixed and they should stay a healthy distance now

Bugfixes

  • Main menu was not recognizing that you have a save file
  • Comms text boxes fixed so text doesn't go off screen

