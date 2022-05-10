-
Adjusted the damage value of some skills.
-
Adjusted the amount of materials required for the synthesis of some props.
-
Adjusted the value of restorative props.
执剑九霄 update for 10 May 2022
Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
