执剑九霄 update for 10 May 2022

Small Update

执剑九霄 update for 10 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Adjusted the damage value of some skills.

  2. Adjusted the amount of materials required for the synthesis of some props.

  3. Adjusted the value of restorative props.

