Version 1.8

Free to Play
With the launch to a free-to-play mode, we would like to thank all of our early supporters! All players that have previously purchased a copy of Godsbane received the following:
- An exclusive Baseball Grenadier skin.
- The 'Early Bird' title. Those that unlocked this title during the launch event will now have 'Early Bird II'.
- 5000 Devotion.
New Skin: Artillery Heavy Gunner
General
- Ranked and Casual are now both the Showdown game mode. There are plans to re-introduce a Ranked Constructed mode in the future. Offline practice remains Constructed.
- The 50 000 gold cap has been removed.
Balance
- Darkmage: Gains extra damage for allies that die within 2 tiles, up from 1.
- Shadowstalker: No longer gains extra movement speed while its ability is active.
- Rally: Now has infinite range. Shield given reduced from 75 down to 30.
- Arrogance: Now taunts all surrounding enemies within 1 tile on round start. Additionally grants a [125/190/320] shield.
- Lone Wolf: Now grants [14/21/28]% lifesteal instead of health and will grant half the effectiveness if in range of allies instead of granting nothing.
- Lifewell: No longer distributes in a 2 tile radius at level 3.
Bug Fixes
- Various server stability fixes.
Changed files in this update