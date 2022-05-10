 Skip to content

Godsbane update for 10 May 2022

Version 1.8

Last edited by Wendy

Free to Play

With the launch to a free-to-play mode, we would like to thank all of our early supporters! All players that have previously purchased a copy of Godsbane received the following:

  • An exclusive Baseball Grenadier skin.
  • The 'Early Bird' title. Those that unlocked this title during the launch event will now have 'Early Bird II'.
  • 5000 Devotion.

New Skin: Artillery Heavy Gunner

General

  • Ranked and Casual are now both the Showdown game mode. There are plans to re-introduce a Ranked Constructed mode in the future. Offline practice remains Constructed.
  • The 50 000 gold cap has been removed.

Balance

  • Darkmage: Gains extra damage for allies that die within 2 tiles, up from 1.
  • Shadowstalker: No longer gains extra movement speed while its ability is active.
  • Rally: Now has infinite range. Shield given reduced from 75 down to 30.
  • Arrogance: Now taunts all surrounding enemies within 1 tile on round start. Additionally grants a [125/190/320] shield.
  • Lone Wolf: Now grants [14/21/28]% lifesteal instead of health and will grant half the effectiveness if in range of allies instead of granting nothing.
  • Lifewell: No longer distributes in a 2 tile radius at level 3.

Bug Fixes

  • Various server stability fixes.

