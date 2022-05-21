Quick Update 0.9.31

Doing another fast update or two before 1.0 on Thursday!
Build 0.9.31 Changes
All controllers should now work for rebinding again
The Mortar should no longer damage the player
Fix for the Quantum Mailbox
Fix for Lola's bar getting enabled before prologue is finished
Checks for higher difficulties getting unlocked properly
Some wave mission spawn position updates
Preventing some sliding along walls and doors
Updated follower AI
Fixed a bug for different ammo types being used than expected
Changed Electronics Station description from "scrap" to "metal" for battery making
Spanish update for some changed text
