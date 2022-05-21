 Skip to content

Cannibal Crossing update for 21 May 2022

Quick Update 0.9.31

Last edited by Wendy

Doing another fast update or two before 1.0 on Thursday!

Build 0.9.31 Changes

  • All controllers should now work for rebinding again

  • The Mortar should no longer damage the player

  • Fix for the Quantum Mailbox

  • Fix for Lola's bar getting enabled before prologue is finished

  • Checks for higher difficulties getting unlocked properly

  • Some wave mission spawn position updates

  • Preventing some sliding along walls and doors

  • Updated follower AI

  • Fixed a bug for different ammo types being used than expected

  • Changed Electronics Station description from "scrap" to "metal" for battery making

  • Spanish update for some changed text

