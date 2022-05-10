Update 1.03c Changelog

- Fixed the game sometimes stuttering with NVidia GPUs on some systems.
- Fixed frequent crashes on Roadside Picnic level.
- Reduced performance impact from T.A.C.T. explosions.
- Custom controller layout will now have standard bindings by default, so the player can adjust the config rather than recreate it from scratch.
- Fixed a bug when Hoverboard charge indicator sometimes would not disappear after player already dismounted Hoverboard.
- Fixed a bug with minefield pre-explosion sounds missing on clients in Cooperative mode.
- Fixed a bug when a client in Cooperative mode could not teleport from classic secrets or Alpha and Omega sidequest while riding an enemy or the Hoverboard.
- Fixed a bug with cliff disappearing under certain view angles on Crime and Punishment level.
- Fixed a certain way of getting out of playable area on A Smell of Petroleum Prevails level.
- Dragon Gates: Fixed a bug with "choose one" pickups not working on clients in Cooperative mode.
- Dragon Gates: +100 hp/armor replaced with +50 hp/armor on endless wave
- Dragon Gates: Changed music setup once again.
- Horus Sanctuary: Fixed some trees appear flying when viewing from spectator cameras.
- The Snowrider: Player and its vehicle health are now synced, so a player in Cooperative mode can view other players health in Tab menu.
- Slightly increased enemy spawn rate in Cooperative on multiple Survival maps.
Modding:
- Included WesternEurope biome file from Serious Sam 4 into the game archives, so you can once again recreate that Windows wallpaper.
- Included some missing ammo/weapon items for Serious Sam 4 weapons.
