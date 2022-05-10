 Skip to content

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem update for 10 May 2022

Update 1.03c Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the game sometimes stuttering with NVidia GPUs on some systems.
  • Fixed frequent crashes on Roadside Picnic level.
  • Reduced performance impact from T.A.C.T. explosions.
  • Custom controller layout will now have standard bindings by default, so the player can adjust the config rather than recreate it from scratch.
  • Fixed a bug when Hoverboard charge indicator sometimes would not disappear after player already dismounted Hoverboard.
  • Fixed a bug with minefield pre-explosion sounds missing on clients in Cooperative mode.
  • Fixed a bug when a client in Cooperative mode could not teleport from classic secrets or Alpha and Omega sidequest while riding an enemy or the Hoverboard.
  • Fixed a bug with cliff disappearing under certain view angles on Crime and Punishment level.
  • Fixed a certain way of getting out of playable area on A Smell of Petroleum Prevails level.
  • Dragon Gates: Fixed a bug with "choose one" pickups not working on clients in Cooperative mode.
  • Dragon Gates: +100 hp/armor replaced with +50 hp/armor on endless wave
  • Dragon Gates: Changed music setup once again.
  • Horus Sanctuary: Fixed some trees appear flying when viewing from spectator cameras.
  • The Snowrider: Player and its vehicle health are now synced, so a player in Cooperative mode can view other players health in Tab menu.
  • Slightly increased enemy spawn rate in Cooperative on multiple Survival maps.

Modding:

  • Included WesternEurope biome file from Serious Sam 4 into the game archives, so you can once again recreate that Windows wallpaper.
  • Included some missing ammo/weapon items for Serious Sam 4 weapons.

