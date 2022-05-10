Game update 0.5.10p

Hello Dear Players,
CHANGES:
- Unhooking fish:
_- Turned off from normal mode.
- Adjusted in realistic mode. _
- Added the ability to change functions on the mouse wheel (clicking on the MMB changes the function):
_- Reel drag
- Reel speed
- Line leader_
- Increased amount of audio settings:
_- Music volume
- FX volume_
- Skills are now disabled in realistic mode.
FIXES:
- Fixed a bug with repairing equipment:
- After restarting the game, repaired items were still broken.
- Fixes for broken skills:
- Free repair was replaced with Handyman - improved functionality and changed from free to cheaper by 50%.
- Luring master (5%) was replaced with Advanced fishnet (Increases level of fishnet twice as fast.)
-
Added notification of broken equipment.
-
The missing button binding has been completed:
Z - float zoom
M - map
I - inventory
TAB - quick help
Best regards,
Development Team
