Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 Playtest update for 10 May 2022

Game update 0.5.10p

Game update 0.5.10p

Build 8712631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Dear Players,

CHANGES:

  • Unhooking fish:

_- Turned off from normal mode.

  • Adjusted in realistic mode. _
  • Added the ability to change functions on the mouse wheel (clicking on the MMB changes the function):

_- Reel drag

  • Reel speed
  • Line leader_
  • Increased amount of audio settings:

_- Music volume

  • FX volume_
  • Skills are now disabled in realistic mode.

FIXES:

  • Fixed a bug with repairing equipment:

- After restarting the game, repaired items were still broken.

  • Fixes for broken skills:

- Free repair was replaced with Handyman - improved functionality and changed from free to cheaper by 50%.
- Luring master (5%) was replaced with Advanced fishnet (Increases level of fishnet twice as fast.)

  • Added notification of broken equipment.

  • The missing button binding has been completed:

Z - float zoom
M - map
I - inventory
TAB - quick help

Best regards,
Development Team

