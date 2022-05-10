Tape To Tape Demo Patch V0.1

Good day!
First of all, thank you all so much for playing the demo of Tape To Tape and providing your feedback!
Here is a small list of updates and small fixes to the game following your input:
KEYBOARDS ARE NOW SUPPORTED
Gameplay:
- Practice mode is now available!
- Improved one timer passes and shots
- Pressing L1-R1 (LB-RB) no longer resets the game to center ice
- Minor camera changes
- Few goalie fixes including an improvement to the ‘’weak five hole’’
- Changed the goal detection, the ref shouldn’t have to call Toronto for goal reviews!
AI:
- The AI will now stop making back passes when in a breakaway opportunity
- Minor bug fixes
UI/UX:
- Keyboards are now supported as a controller!
- Fixed an issue in the UI bug where the score text would overlap other stats when you score 10+ goals
- If your controller happens to disconnect during a game, re-plugging it back in won’t force you to quit and restart.
Changed files in this update