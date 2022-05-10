 Skip to content

Tape to Tape Playtest update for 10 May 2022

Tape To Tape Demo Patch V0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8712532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

First of all, thank you all so much for playing the demo of Tape To Tape and providing your feedback!

Here is a small list of updates and small fixes to the game following your input:

KEYBOARDS ARE NOW SUPPORTED

Gameplay:

  • Practice mode is now available!
  • Improved one timer passes and shots
  • Pressing L1-R1 (LB-RB) no longer resets the game to center ice
  • Minor camera changes
  • Few goalie fixes including an improvement to the ‘’weak five hole’’
  • Changed the goal detection, the ref shouldn’t have to call Toronto for goal reviews!

AI:

  • The AI will now stop making back passes when in a breakaway opportunity
  • Minor bug fixes

UI/UX:
- Keyboards are now supported as a controller!

  • Fixed an issue in the UI bug where the score text would overlap other stats when you score 10+ goals
  • If your controller happens to disconnect during a game, re-plugging it back in won’t force you to quit and restart.
