Software Inc. update for 10 May 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added search bar to team selection window
  • You can now switch between windowed and exclusive fullscreen, enabled by Unity 2018 upgrade
  • Room auras are now globally capped and mood aura calculation has improved
  • Added ability to click arrows in material preview panel to scroll between styles

Fixes

  • Made gable generation more robust, e.g. for ramp shaped roofs
  • Autosave now happens after wage negotiations have finished
  • Fixed bugs when merging rooms using wall drag tool inside an outdoor area and undoing
  • Fixed update teams for project management not getting updated when renaming teams
  • Game will now remember when a name generator failed to find a unique name and exit early to avoid simulation slow downs
  • Game will now fallback to built-in company name generator if modded company name generator fails to find anymore unique names
  • Fixed buggy interactions between wind turbines and blueprints
  • Fixed Hardware Inc. map conveyor belts not being switched on by default. Can be fixed in older saves by power cycling them using connected conveyor belts
  • Game will only warn about missing lead designer progress once, to avoid spam caused by trainer mod
  • Failed to get cursor position: Success messages from Steam Deck now ignored
  • Fixed temperature output usage estimations in UI to account for room size

