Patch notes for Beta 1.1.21

Changes
- Added search bar to team selection window
- You can now switch between windowed and exclusive fullscreen, enabled by Unity 2018 upgrade
- Room auras are now globally capped and mood aura calculation has improved
- Added ability to click arrows in material preview panel to scroll between styles
Fixes
- Made gable generation more robust, e.g. for ramp shaped roofs
- Autosave now happens after wage negotiations have finished
- Fixed bugs when merging rooms using wall drag tool inside an outdoor area and undoing
- Fixed update teams for project management not getting updated when renaming teams
- Game will now remember when a name generator failed to find a unique name and exit early to avoid simulation slow downs
- Game will now fallback to built-in company name generator if modded company name generator fails to find anymore unique names
- Fixed buggy interactions between wind turbines and blueprints
- Fixed Hardware Inc. map conveyor belts not being switched on by default. Can be fixed in older saves by power cycling them using connected conveyor belts
- Game will only warn about missing lead designer progress once, to avoid spam caused by trainer mod
- Failed to get cursor position: Success messages from Steam Deck now ignored
- Fixed temperature output usage estimations in UI to account for room size
