Arkio update for 12 May 2022

v1.2.2

Build 8712244

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added additional support links on the home panel
Notification when imported files fail to load
Icons for Unity, Revit, Rhino and SketchUp in the import drawer
Updated ArkioHQ scene
Correct material exporting from Arkio to GLB
Correct size input for devices with comma decimal system values
Fixed BIM 360 linking and model downloads
Fixed creating components on imported geometry
Various modeling and UI bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Arkio Content Depot 1053761
