Coloring Pixels v1.17.14 Patch Notes
New Features
- Added support for the Mythology 2 book.
Bug Fixes and Misc
- Fixed the "Remove Completed Colours From Pallete" setting from always being on.
- Fixed some issues encountered when cycling through colours.
Coloring Pixels on Nintendo Switch!
If you missed our previous announcement, we are very excited to share that we are bringing Coloring Pixels to the Nintendo Switch this month!
https://steamcommunity.com/games/897330/announcements/detail/3176737279186502030
Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 is available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop and releases on the 26th of May 2022!
Changed files in this update