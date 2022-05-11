 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Coloring Pixels update for 11 May 2022

Coloring Pixels v1.17.14 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8712163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Coloring Pixels v1.17.14 Patch Notes

New Features

  • Added support for the Mythology 2 book.

Bug Fixes and Misc

  • Fixed the "Remove Completed Colours From Pallete" setting from always being on.
  • Fixed some issues encountered when cycling through colours.

Coloring Pixels on Nintendo Switch!

If you missed our previous announcement, we are very excited to share that we are bringing Coloring Pixels to the Nintendo Switch this month!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/897330/announcements/detail/3176737279186502030

Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 is available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop and releases on the 26th of May 2022!

Changed files in this update

Coloring Pixels Content Depot 897331
  • Loading history…
Coloring Pixels Depot Mac Depot 897332
  • Loading history…
Coloring Pixels Linux Depot 897333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.