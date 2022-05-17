 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Hokko Life update for 17 May 2022

Hokko Life Patch - Bugs Fixes & New Save System!

Share · View all patches · Build 8712109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

A new patch is out now addressing some community issues such as equipment disappearing & freezing, as well as a change to the saving system!

Fixes

  • Community: Fix for equipment disappearing when swapping with a full backpack
  • Fix for paints being removed from backpack if selected.
  • Community: Fix for issue where empty backpack slots would be ignored
  • Community: Fix for freeze when switching input method on the design tool save and rename screen
  • Community: Fix for black screen caused by weather device
  • Community: Fix for various issues caused when using Place & Continue when Decorating
  • Community: Fix for lock when picking flowers with the Radial Pick Merit unlocked

Changes

  • Changes to the save system to help with corrupt saves - Note autosaving has been moved to area transitions only.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Hokko Life Depot 824001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link