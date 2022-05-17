Hokko Life Patch - Bugs Fixes & New Save System!

Hey folks!
A new patch is out now addressing some community issues such as equipment disappearing & freezing, as well as a change to the saving system!
Fixes
- Community: Fix for equipment disappearing when swapping with a full backpack
- Fix for paints being removed from backpack if selected.
- Community: Fix for issue where empty backpack slots would be ignored
- Community: Fix for freeze when switching input method on the design tool save and rename screen
- Community: Fix for black screen caused by weather device
- Community: Fix for various issues caused when using Place & Continue when Decorating
- Community: Fix for lock when picking flowers with the Radial Pick Merit unlocked
Changes
- Changes to the save system to help with corrupt saves - Note autosaving has been moved to area transitions only.
Enjoy!
