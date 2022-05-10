EA Update v0.1.0.6 Released

Another bug fix roundup, most importantly fixing a crash on cancelling build items and droid maintenance could not get unassigned, hence couldn't be used. Full list:-
- Fix issue with canceling items in construction .
- Droid maintenance not being unassigned when droid changes charge order.
- Additional tooltips in info window on buttons.
- Asteroid origins not centered (miner off target!).
- GUI showing storage now shows basic info without having to mouse over.
cheers, nick
Changed files in this update