Deep Space Outpost update for 10 May 2022

EA Update v0.1.0.6 Released

Build 8712076

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another bug fix roundup, most importantly fixing a crash on cancelling build items and droid maintenance could not get unassigned, hence couldn't be used. Full list:-

  • Fix issue with canceling items in construction .
  • Droid maintenance not being unassigned when droid changes charge order.
  • Additional tooltips in info window on buttons.
  • Asteroid origins not centered (miner off target!).
  • GUI showing storage now shows basic info without having to mouse over.

cheers, nick

