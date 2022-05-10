In custom conquest, you can't select the country, remove its capital flag display
A star was used to indicate the difficulty of selecting a country, with three stars as difficult and one star as easy
Optimized to the next close, unit click operation
Optimized font labels for switching formations on the troop interface
Units that set the Imperial Japan level will not be overwritten
armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 10 May 2022
0.8.0 g
