 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 10 May 2022

0.8.0 g

Share · View all patches · Build 8712075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In custom conquest, you can't select the country, remove its capital flag display
A star was used to indicate the difficulty of selecting a country, with three stars as difficult and one star as easy
Optimized to the next close, unit click operation
Optimized font labels for switching formations on the troop interface
Units that set the Imperial Japan level will not be overwritten

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.