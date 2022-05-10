 Skip to content

Timeline update for 10 May 2022

Version 1.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed a bug where a new saved game didn't show in a savedialog without a manual refresh.

  • Fixed a bug in unit upgrade cost where the cost was calculated inconsistently.

  • Fixed a bug where upgrading a building could be more expensive than creating a new one.

  • Fixed a bug where in some situations it was possible to select an ally unit and see its info.

  • Naval AI optimizations.

  • Naval AI improvements. AI now avoids building ships if the water area next to harbor is just a small lake.

