Version 1.02

Changes:
Fixed a bug where a new saved game didn't show in a savedialog without a manual refresh.
Fixed a bug in unit upgrade cost where the cost was calculated inconsistently.
Fixed a bug where upgrading a building could be more expensive than creating a new one.
Fixed a bug where in some situations it was possible to select an ally unit and see its info.
Naval AI optimizations.
Naval AI improvements. AI now avoids building ships if the water area next to harbor is just a small lake.
Changed files in this update