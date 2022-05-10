 Skip to content

Gloomhaven update for 10 May 2022

v.27128 Update

Build 8711432

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Two Minis[spoiler] ability Concentrated Rage active.[/spoiler]
  • Fixed not being able to undo some abilities after already selecting a target for them.
  • Fixed an issue with Angry Face [spoiler] Ability Expose T, was incorrectly removing Doomstalker's invisible condition. [/spoiler]
  • Fixed a targeting UI issue in Scenario 76 [spoiler] Harrower Hive, destructible walls not being highlighted in red correctly when targeting them with an attack.[/spoiler]

