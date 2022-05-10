Ampersat Update 1.1.2

Thanks to all the people who have played Ampersat so far! It's put me in a tweaking mood, though this is probably the last one for a while.
-
Fixed: Italian translation of gem attach message (thanks CinanzonRoll)
-
Tweaked: Spike traps in the Well won't damage the player, they just apply status effects. (thanks to Eatitup_86 for prompting me on this and the next one)
-
Tweaked: Spike traps shouldn't appear below the Well entrance (unless in a wide open area or separate room).
[BTW for those who haven't played the old Rogue ASCII games, these arrows, i.e. ^^ are how traps looked. And walls were hash marks ( # ), floors were periods ( . )]
-
Tweaked: Enemy HP/Status indicators and Pickup indicators can now be seen through level gemoetry. I can't quite remember why I liked that these things seemed "in" the world and could be blocked from view, but I can see how it hinders information (especially with that hidden gold amiright?).
-
Tweaked: When unequipping Max HP items, if Current HP is above Max HP it will be lowered immediately to Max HP.
-
Tweaked: Similar to last update's dying area effect tweak, prevented enemies from making a final melee or ranged attack while dying. It was pretty cool when it happened, but I concede it could be unfair.
-
Tweaked: The dryrots in Tiamat's cave thin out a little earlier if you're getting swarmed. (thanks to Caddlebear)
Note: Mac version is offline due to a compatibility issue with Apple Silicon.
Changed files in this update