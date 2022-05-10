 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 10 May 2022

2.0.17 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8710839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Image flipping functionality
  • Free mod. Moving and zooming the screen when viewing a flat video
  • History of release notes
  • Assigned default values for HP Reverb 2 controllers
  • Strikethrough categories when excluded from selection
  • Changed panel with video info
  • Changes in the UI of the central panel
  • Optimized texture loading
  • Changed rewind mechanics - rewind at the moment the trigger is released
  • Bug Report function
  • Optimizations and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

PLAY'A VR Video Player Content Depot 1114421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.