- Image flipping functionality
- Free mod. Moving and zooming the screen when viewing a flat video
- Assigned default values for HP Reverb 2 controllers
- Strikethrough categories when excluded from selection
- Changed panel with video info
- Changes in the UI of the central panel
- Optimized texture loading
- Changed rewind mechanics - rewind at the moment the trigger is released
- Bug Report function
- Optimizations and bug fixes
PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 10 May 2022
2.0.17 Patch Notes
