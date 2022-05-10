Update 1.5.0 - Sprite fixes, Window positioning, Achievements

This patch addresses some of the latest issues based on the feedback received. Specifically:
- Previously on some resolutions (lower than 1920x1080) the game window would start off-screen. This is now fixed.
- Some zombie sprites were invisible in a rare set of circumstances. This patch tries to address the issue, but it seems there's more than one problem at play, so if you're still experiencing the issue after updating please let us know.
We also added a few more achievements in the endgame.
Changed files in this update