Lone Fungus update for 10 May 2022

0.3.3 New Boss, Rogue Armadillo moved, boss dialogues and more!

10 May 2022

The update summary video will be coming tomorrow, did not have the energy to record/edit that today.
This update restructures some of the progression, and it adds a new boss! And more!

Changelog

  • Added a new boss where the Rogue Armadillo used to be
  • "New" upgrade : Silver Ornament
  • Moved the Rogue Armadillo to Acid Dungeon
  • Improved the Rogue Armadillo collision detection
  • Fixed the Living Projectile not working on Rogue Armadillo
  • Added dialogue to the Screw King
  • Added dialogue to the Warrior Statue
  • Magi Statue renamed to Magus Statue and given dialogue
  • Fixed the part where saves don't replenish your full MP if you have extra MP from upgrades
  • Some new assets
  • Fixed the Spin-Jump gate not showing collectibles
  • Fixed the Silver-Shrine in Lava Temple not saving your position properly (and loading you into Deep Grotto)
  • Added support for closing the save menu with B
  • Improved the responsiveness of the Pause menu
  • Fixed the gate switch not working on Acid Dungeon / Undergrounds shortcut
  • Temporarly removed the full Completion % from the saveslots because they just caused confusion
  • Fixed the Spin-Jump and spikes exploit where you can sometimes get out of bounds
  • Tweaked that Spin-Jump room in Corrupted Depths
  • Fixed the room in Gold Mines that did not show up on the map on explorer mode
  • Fixed the Acid Projectiles in Acid Dungeon not pausing
  • Fixed the reset timer in the Time Trial room
  • Fixed the bugs with Counter Heal (and made it so Cheaper Healing works on Counter Heal)
  • Tweaks to Fire Elemental Lord
  • Tweaked the Fire Wyrm boss a bit
  • Some dialogue changes
  • Fixed it so you can't autohop jump into Color Caverns
  • Added a 'give map_pins' console command that gives 100 pins
  • Increased the amount you get from the first pins (will only work on new saves)
  • Placed new pins to be found
  • Shortened the time to do a Crouch Jump
  • Fixed the Spin Dash interfering with Upwards Dash when bound to Jump
