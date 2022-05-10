0.3.3 New Boss, Rogue Armadillo moved, boss dialogues and more!

The update summary video will be coming tomorrow, did not have the energy to record/edit that today.
This update restructures some of the progression, and it adds a new boss! And more!
Changelog
- Added a new boss where the Rogue Armadillo used to be
- "New" upgrade : Silver Ornament
- Moved the Rogue Armadillo to Acid Dungeon
- Improved the Rogue Armadillo collision detection
- Fixed the Living Projectile not working on Rogue Armadillo
- Added dialogue to the Screw King
- Added dialogue to the Warrior Statue
- Magi Statue renamed to Magus Statue and given dialogue
- Fixed the part where saves don't replenish your full MP if you have extra MP from upgrades
- Some new assets
- Fixed the Spin-Jump gate not showing collectibles
- Fixed the Silver-Shrine in Lava Temple not saving your position properly (and loading you into Deep Grotto)
- Added support for closing the save menu with B
- Improved the responsiveness of the Pause menu
- Fixed the gate switch not working on Acid Dungeon / Undergrounds shortcut
- Temporarly removed the full Completion % from the saveslots because they just caused confusion
- Fixed the Spin-Jump and spikes exploit where you can sometimes get out of bounds
- Tweaked that Spin-Jump room in Corrupted Depths
- Fixed the room in Gold Mines that did not show up on the map on explorer mode
- Fixed the Acid Projectiles in Acid Dungeon not pausing
- Fixed the reset timer in the Time Trial room
- Fixed the bugs with Counter Heal (and made it so Cheaper Healing works on Counter Heal)
- Tweaks to Fire Elemental Lord
- Tweaked the Fire Wyrm boss a bit
- Some dialogue changes
- Fixed it so you can't autohop jump into Color Caverns
- Added a 'give map_pins' console command that gives 100 pins
- Increased the amount you get from the first pins (will only work on new saves)
- Placed new pins to be found
- Shortened the time to do a Crouch Jump
- Fixed the Spin Dash interfering with Upwards Dash when bound to Jump
