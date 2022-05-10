- Added controller support for toggle groups in menus
- Improved the logic which turns on/off device trajectories
- Added some effects to the hacking trajectory
- Fixed throwing device into Sinew mouth after throwing arc changes
- Fixed hacking on Sinew antenna after changing the mechanic
- Fixed throwing device getting stuck on walls when aiming
- Fixed issues where enemies started to search for device but can't reach it.
- Improved enemy navigation. Doesn't get so stuck on corners anymore.
- Fixed (actually this time) when alarm music was playing over top of chase music.
- Added only enemies that can reach player will search for LastKnownPosition when alarm is triggered
- Changed hacking mechanic to be directional.
- Added stage 2 into idle, idle, and shoot projectiles W to E Boss animations.
- Fixed FOVs rendering overtop of players
- Fixed being able to finish Room 5 without picking up hacking device
- Changed light switch to turn off specific lights rather than all lights in room
- Added new room 11 with enclosed sections
- Fixed AStart penalties not always working
- Moved Help Text panel into pause menu
- Removed Obsolete NetworkManager prefab from all the scenes
- Made loading screen camera icon go clockwise
- Added speed run leader board to end of demo scene.
- Fixed controller sensitivity not saving.
- Removed Quality setting in settings menu. We only need one quality setting (HIGH)
- Added text to abilities in player select menu
- Fixed music not looping in start menu
- Added categories to Settings Window
- Added feedback button to start menu
Out of Sight Playtest update for 10 May 2022
Change Log: 761
