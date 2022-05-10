 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 10 May 2022

Change Log: 761

Share · View all patches · Build 8710641

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added controller support for toggle groups in menus
  • Improved the logic which turns on/off device trajectories
  • Added some effects to the hacking trajectory
  • Fixed throwing device into Sinew mouth after throwing arc changes
  • Fixed hacking on Sinew antenna after changing the mechanic
  • Fixed throwing device getting stuck on walls when aiming
  • Fixed issues where enemies started to search for device but can't reach it.
  • Improved enemy navigation. Doesn't get so stuck on corners anymore.
  • Fixed (actually this time) when alarm music was playing over top of chase music.
  • Added only enemies that can reach player will search for LastKnownPosition when alarm is triggered
  • Changed hacking mechanic to be directional.
  • Added stage 2 into idle, idle, and shoot projectiles W to E Boss animations.
  • Fixed FOVs rendering overtop of players
  • Fixed being able to finish Room 5 without picking up hacking device
  • Changed light switch to turn off specific lights rather than all lights in room
  • Added new room 11 with enclosed sections
  • Fixed AStart penalties not always working
  • Moved Help Text panel into pause menu
  • Removed Obsolete NetworkManager prefab from all the scenes
  • Made loading screen camera icon go clockwise
  • Added speed run leader board to end of demo scene.
  • Fixed controller sensitivity not saving.
  • Removed Quality setting in settings menu. We only need one quality setting (HIGH)
  • Added text to abilities in player select menu
  • Fixed music not looping in start menu
  • Added categories to Settings Window
  • Added feedback button to start menu
