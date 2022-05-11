V1.12.6 PATCH NOTE

Greetings, warriors!

We’ve made some optimizations and fixed a series of bugs in v.1.12.6.

OPTIMIZATIONS

You can revive once during a run by consuming Soul Stones. Unlike the mobile version, the Steam version of OWL did not offer the revival option of watching ads, and because of it, players had to spend Resurrection Cards which is a paid item in the game. To compensate for that, we’ve added this new option that allows players to trade Soul Stones for a revival chance.

Weapon Enhancers are available as rewards for reaching 80 Activity Points.

Added the volume adjustment option on the Settings panel.

Dodging animation speed is affected by the hero’s movement speed

Added a button that helps you find and receive undelivered orders. If you have paid for a product but the order is not delivered, you can request the delivery by using this button.

Optimized the issue that pressing the Back button would close the drink menu panel when a drink was being consumed.

FIXED BUGs including:

Dialogue window was repeatedly triggered if control was switched between keyboard and gamepad during the interaction with NPCs.

Some buttons didn’t function in the co-op mode.

Hayfa’s stealth mode, when canceled, conflicted with the effect of power items that grants invisibility.

Stuck in the monster duel room if Beast Tamer (a Power of Animal Realm) was activated.