-Fixed issue with purchased stabilizers not appearing
-Fixed issue with merchant ship not restocking
-Cryo no longer reduces to 999 on certain actions
-”Hard to Kill” no longer blocks dice access
-Increased size of agent Dice slot to same size as other hacking actions
-Drive menu no longer blocks “start action” buttons when open
-Fixed Ankhita chit exploit
-Various typos and text errors corrected
Citizen Sleeper update for 10 May 2022
PATCH 1.0.12
