 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Citizen Sleeper update for 10 May 2022

PATCH 1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 8710144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed issue with purchased stabilizers not appearing
-Fixed issue with merchant ship not restocking
-Cryo no longer reduces to 999 on certain actions
-”Hard to Kill” no longer blocks dice access
-Increased size of agent Dice slot to same size as other hacking actions
-Drive menu no longer blocks “start action” buttons when open
-Fixed Ankhita chit exploit
-Various typos and text errors corrected

Changed files in this update

Depot 1578651
  • Loading history…
Depot 1578652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.