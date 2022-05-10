 Skip to content

Terraformers update for 10 May 2022

Quality of Life patch - v0.7.112

Here comes a new patch (v0.7.112) bringing a lot of bug fix, better clarity of some gameplay concepts and some balance to the game. Hope you'll like it!

Fixes:

  • Trade arrows no longer appear on top of other ui elements (project details popup for example).
  • Victory screen does not let tooltips from the planet appear anymore.
  • UI elements on the planet are hidden when not looking at the planet.
  • Fixed the setting popup so that it correctly appears over everything.
  • Solved a bug where dikes did not correctly display the wave icon leading to unforeseen flooding.
  • Fixed an issue with the “orbital ring” which didn’t account for itself.
  • Fixed an issue with the points not adding up in the Per Aspera Ad Astra scenario due to the free space project.
  • Fixed the bug with the loot system (spawning 1 science loot too much in some occasions).
  • Fixed that not-owned buildings with actions (like spread life) had their actions getting recharged
  • Fixed the specialization “trade boost” which was not working.
  • Fixed the specialization “climate variety” which only gave 1 support instead of 5.
  • Fixed bugs related to the special slots where they would not provide their bonus in certain cases.
  • Fixed a bug where modular appartements would display the wrong bonus before placing it.
  • Fixed a bug where a slot in a city with no rocks would say “blocked by rocks”.
  • Fixed Dejah Robinson “alternative space materials” skill which could happen in cases where you have almost completed the space project.
  • Fixed an “out of range” bug in the scenario screen.
  • Moving a city will now properly destroy all the buildings in the previous location.
  • Fixed a bug with relocating of lifeform spreader buildings.
  • Fixed a bug where you could zoom out very far from the planet.
  • Fixed a bug where trade-routes from mines were not accounted for points.
  • Fixed a bug where buildings providing climate zone bonuses would still work on a not-owned location.
  • Fixed a bug with missing characters in Polish language.
  • Updated a typo in the roadmap.
  • Lots of localisation fixes in different languages.
  • Other small fixes and polish.

Improvements:

  • Better hand card spacing to accommodate for a high number of cards.
  • Added a scrollbar to the card draw popup in case of a high number of propositions.
  • Added a join discord button in the main menu.
  • Added a tip from the leader to better explain the comfort of living.
  • Auto-close trade panel when right-clicking or clicking somewhere else.
  • Added a “clear all trade routes” button.
  • Changed the rising expectation artwork.
  • Made lifeform selection more clear (pulsating and hovering tweaks).
  • Removed scaling options which would make the UI not usable in the settings option.
  • Made climate zone terraforming parameter icons bigger so they are more readable.
  • Improved the dike widget and button to be more prominent.
  • Added feedback popup in main menu.
  • Made that spreader buildings will show the lifeform icon of the type they can spread.
  • Added 2 new difficulty levels and lowered the difficulty in the other scenarios, to accommodate for a smoother learning curve.

Changes:

  • HQ can only be replaced by Skyscrapers now.
  • Expectation Rise and Mars Quake events will not happen one after the other anymore
  • Lowered expectation rise event frequency.
  • Lowered how often you’ll receive damage.

