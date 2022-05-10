Quality of Life patch - v0.7.112

Here comes a new patch (v0.7.112) bringing a lot of bug fix, better clarity of some gameplay concepts and some balance to the game. Hope you'll like it!
Fixes:
- Trade arrows no longer appear on top of other ui elements (project details popup for example).
- Victory screen does not let tooltips from the planet appear anymore.
- UI elements on the planet are hidden when not looking at the planet.
- Fixed the setting popup so that it correctly appears over everything.
- Solved a bug where dikes did not correctly display the wave icon leading to unforeseen flooding.
- Fixed an issue with the “orbital ring” which didn’t account for itself.
- Fixed an issue with the points not adding up in the Per Aspera Ad Astra scenario due to the free space project.
- Fixed the bug with the loot system (spawning 1 science loot too much in some occasions).
- Fixed that not-owned buildings with actions (like spread life) had their actions getting recharged
- Fixed the specialization “trade boost” which was not working.
- Fixed the specialization “climate variety” which only gave 1 support instead of 5.
- Fixed bugs related to the special slots where they would not provide their bonus in certain cases.
- Fixed a bug where modular appartements would display the wrong bonus before placing it.
- Fixed a bug where a slot in a city with no rocks would say “blocked by rocks”.
- Fixed Dejah Robinson “alternative space materials” skill which could happen in cases where you have almost completed the space project.
- Fixed an “out of range” bug in the scenario screen.
- Moving a city will now properly destroy all the buildings in the previous location.
- Fixed a bug with relocating of lifeform spreader buildings.
- Fixed a bug where you could zoom out very far from the planet.
- Fixed a bug where trade-routes from mines were not accounted for points.
- Fixed a bug where buildings providing climate zone bonuses would still work on a not-owned location.
- Fixed a bug with missing characters in Polish language.
- Updated a typo in the roadmap.
- Lots of localisation fixes in different languages.
- Other small fixes and polish.
Improvements:
- Better hand card spacing to accommodate for a high number of cards.
- Added a scrollbar to the card draw popup in case of a high number of propositions.
- Added a join discord button in the main menu.
- Added a tip from the leader to better explain the comfort of living.
- Auto-close trade panel when right-clicking or clicking somewhere else.
- Added a “clear all trade routes” button.
- Changed the rising expectation artwork.
- Made lifeform selection more clear (pulsating and hovering tweaks).
- Removed scaling options which would make the UI not usable in the settings option.
- Made climate zone terraforming parameter icons bigger so they are more readable.
- Improved the dike widget and button to be more prominent.
- Added feedback popup in main menu.
- Made that spreader buildings will show the lifeform icon of the type they can spread.
- Added 2 new difficulty levels and lowered the difficulty in the other scenarios, to accommodate for a smoother learning curve.
-
Changes:
- HQ can only be replaced by Skyscrapers now.
- Expectation Rise and Mars Quake events will not happen one after the other anymore
- Lowered expectation rise event frequency.
- Lowered how often you’ll receive damage.
Changed files in this update