Spirit Detective update for 10 May 2022

5/10 Server Temporary Maintenance Notice

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Detectives,
In order to improve the stability of the server, the Lingjing system is expected to be temporarily maintained at 5/10 08：00 (UTC/GMT: +0:00), and the estimated maintenance time is 200 minutes. Online agents will be forced to go offline, please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued after this maintenance: Soul Coin x10000,Double Intimacy Card3,Double EXP Card3,Double Soul Coin Card*3

