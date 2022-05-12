Update: Added some features / Fixed issues with sound and full screen

-
Modified the button configuration function. Super Rapid (Shot 30/s) can now be assigned separately from the normal shot (Shot 15/s). In addition, shortcut commands such as Laser 10/s, Rewind, and Quick Save can be freely assigned to buttons.
-
You can now use Super Rapid (Shot 30/s) in the online ranking mode.
-
Support has been added for both 90° and 270° screen rotation functions. When rotating the screen (when SCREEN is set to ARCADE), the screen rotation direction can be changed by switching Screen Flip in Screen Settings.
-
Added the ability to swap playing sides. You can now start on the 2P side when only 1 player. This can be set by toggling Player under Extra Option.
-
Adjusted the appearance of some wallpapers. The boundary between the main game screen and the wallpaper (background outside the game) has been made clearer.
-
Fixed a problem in which full-screen settings were not saved and were windowed at next startup.
-
Reduced darkening of the game screen when the menu is open to make scan line settings more visible.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the own character to become invincible under certain conditions.
-
Improvements have been made to some of the sound issues.
We will continue to verify and support this issue, as it occurs differently in each environment. The frequency of the sound bug may be reduced by reviewing the following settings.
System -> Power and Sleep -> Additional Power Settings -> Select or Customize Power Plan to High Performance
Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update