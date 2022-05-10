More options in the setting menu, ghostly boss tweaked, bug fixes and more...

- Option to turn off camera shakes in the setting menu.
- Cutscene audio can be adjusted in the setting too.
- Ghostly boss is tweaked a little.
- You can now pause at practice rooms too.
- The names of your companions now reflect what they do. (sort of)
- Tips at loading scenes are more relevant now.
- If you enter the practice room from the menu, you will exit back to the menu.
- Edited some text in the real ending animated cutscene.
- The reason for not being able to save enough $ in game+ is attributed to "inflation."
Psycho Bathroom update for 10 May 2022
