Psycho Bathroom update for 10 May 2022

More options in the setting menu, ghostly boss tweaked, bug fixes and more...

Build 8709538

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Option to turn off camera shakes in the setting menu.
  • Cutscene audio can be adjusted in the setting too.
  • Ghostly boss is tweaked a little.
  • You can now pause at practice rooms too.
  • The names of your companions now reflect what they do. (sort of)
  • Tips at loading scenes are more relevant now.
  • If you enter the practice room from the menu, you will exit back to the menu.
  • Edited some text in the real ending animated cutscene.
  • The reason for not being able to save enough $ in game+ is attributed to "inflation."
