Beta update 1.4.07b

Features
- Added more community items
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Restrained Heart when used with the Replenish Scroll
- When equipping items such as Misting Vessel -that unlocks a maximum chance stat- the stats UI will now reflect the new cap being 100% rather than 80%.
The tooltip that appears above a changed stat is now calculated against the maximum cap
- Fixed explosion damage reduction items giving incorrect projections
Balance
- Glow Stone spawns with Creepy Doll
To access the Beta:
- Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.
Changed depots in beta branch