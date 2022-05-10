 Skip to content

Ring of Pain update for 10 May 2022

Beta update 1.4.07b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features

  • Added more community items

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Restrained Heart when used with the Replenish Scroll
  • When equipping items such as Misting Vessel -that unlocks a maximum chance stat- the stats UI will now reflect the new cap being 100% rather than 80%.
    The tooltip that appears above a changed stat is now calculated against the maximum cap
  • Fixed explosion damage reduction items giving incorrect projections

Balance

  • Glow Stone spawns with Creepy Doll
To access the Beta:
  • Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
  • Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.

Changed depots in beta branch

Ring of Pain Content Depot 998741
