Patch notes for 1.2.11

This patch has a number of bug fixes as well as some great quality of life updates.
There are some new features:
- Timeout for Floor is Lava (a 15 second timeout appears after 2 minutes)
- Added an emote effect to the winner at the end of each mini match, as a way to show off the emotes the player has chosen.
- Added an option to go back to main menu from the end of demo screen.
- Levels that are easier to learn are now prioritized the first time you play Mini Matches
- Mini Matches now shows rich presence details in Steam
Bugs have been squished:
- Fixed bug where demo end screen would still show newsletter option even if you'd already signed up.
- Fixed graphics problem with pool pockets, so they no longer flicker.
- Crosshairs in inposter modes have different rotations so you can see them more easily when overlapping.
- Fixed bug where bomb explosion would go right through walls.
- Player ships spawn offset in Drop Bombs mode, so that if you accidentally drop a bomb right at the start you have somewhere you can run and hide.
- Several blocks removed from centre of Drop Bombs mode, so that it doesn't take as long to get to the other player.
- Fixed a bug where players could fire their ability just after the end of a round.
- Fixed issue with highlighted objects (due to freezing or swapping) didn't disappear properly at the end of a level.
Changed files in this update