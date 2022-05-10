 Skip to content

Mini Matches update for 10 May 2022

Patch notes for 1.2.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch has a number of bug fixes as well as some great quality of life updates.

There are some new features:

  • Timeout for Floor is Lava (a 15 second timeout appears after 2 minutes)
  • Added an emote effect to the winner at the end of each mini match, as a way to show off the emotes the player has chosen.
  • Added an option to go back to main menu from the end of demo screen.
  • Levels that are easier to learn are now prioritized the first time you play Mini Matches
  • Mini Matches now shows rich presence details in Steam

Bugs have been squished:

  • Fixed bug where demo end screen would still show newsletter option even if you'd already signed up.
  • Fixed graphics problem with pool pockets, so they no longer flicker.
  • Crosshairs in inposter modes have different rotations so you can see them more easily when overlapping.
  • Fixed bug where bomb explosion would go right through walls.
  • Player ships spawn offset in Drop Bombs mode, so that if you accidentally drop a bomb right at the start you have somewhere you can run and hide.
  • Several blocks removed from centre of Drop Bombs mode, so that it doesn't take as long to get to the other player.
  • Fixed a bug where players could fire their ability just after the end of a round.
  • Fixed issue with highlighted objects (due to freezing or swapping) didn't disappear properly at the end of a level.

Changed files in this update

Mini Matches Windows32 Content Depot 941891
  • Loading history…
Mini Matches Windows64 Content Depot 941892
  • Loading history…
Mini Matches MacOS Content Depot 941893
  • Loading history…
