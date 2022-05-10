-
New free skin DLC Online
Now the classic mode can unlock all difficulties at one time
The soul cost of refresh talent has been reduced from 100 points to 50 points
Tower climbing mode reduces soul drop
The difficulty of classic mode slightly increases the monster's desire to attack
Reduce the probability that the client is easy to drop the line when the multiplayer game enters the portal to switch the map
Reduce the probability that the client may not be able to use "special attack" and "weapon skill" in multiplayer games
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 10 May 2022
Version 0.92.3671 update announcement
