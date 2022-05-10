 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 10 May 2022

Version 0.92.3671 update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 8709021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New free skin DLC Online

  2. Now the classic mode can unlock all difficulties at one time

  3. The soul cost of refresh talent has been reduced from 100 points to 50 points

  4. Tower climbing mode reduces soul drop

  5. The difficulty of classic mode slightly increases the monster's desire to attack

  6. Reduce the probability that the client is easy to drop the line when the multiplayer game enters the portal to switch the map

  7. Reduce the probability that the client may not be able to use "special attack" and "weapon skill" in multiplayer games

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.