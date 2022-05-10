New Survival Game Mode:
- New game mode that supports playing solo or up to 8 players. Game difficulty scales based on number of players.
- Goal is to defend your castle and survive 20 waves of enemies, where every 5th level is a boss.
- Each wave has unique traits (e.g. ranged, caster, tank, summoner, speedy, etc.)
- Added optional extreme mode which increases creep HP by 40% and slight boost to other stats. Also spawns giant skeleton warriors at wave 2 and 3
General:
- New map system! Added support for hosting/joining different types of maps (currently only 2 different maps)
- Added support for having different difficulty levels for a particular map
- Engineer can now further evolve to armored militia or mastersmith after 5 minutes
- Added new ultimate ability for cyromancer (he now has two ultimate abilities)
- Various new creeps (for now only added to survival mode)
- Added a small cliff near forest area
Lobby:
- Adjusted UI to account for the new map system
- Added panel to show server status and how many games/lobbies are active (refreshes every 11 seconds)
- Disabled matchmaking checkbox since there's no ranked mode yet
- Can now scroll friends list if the friends list gets too large
Bug Fixes / Misc:
- Made improvements to edge case navigation issues (e.g. target building on cliff, units with large radius, targeting unit on steep ramp, etc).
- Improved handling of attempting to move to non-navigatable areas - units are now much better at finding a nearby location instead
- Fixed navigation for certain units which were using incorrect navmesh
- Fixed bug where magic and armor penetration were not being applied to abilities
- Fixed bug where armor pen could multiply damage if resistance went below 0
- Fixed bug where Undead Berserker could potentially become stuck if casting R spell immediately after E or W
- Fixed potential bug where Wraith might become stuck in rare cases
- Spells that do reduced damage to minions now deal full damage to elite enemies such as cyclops or dragon
- All units are now treated equally when finding a target to attack within acquisition radius.
- Fixed issue where ice wizard staff had collision and updated status bars to not show level
- Fixed bug where if unit was hunting another unit (e.g. orcs during night time), it could stop moving if it's pathing got blocked
- Added support for more advanced AI
- Possibly fixed bug where wind archer tornado shot ability could briefly confuse AI
- Removed lots of unnecessary game files
- Optimized game sessions that are idle and awaiting players
- Trees now properly affect can-navigate-to checks
- Fixed issues with melee units attacking over walls around the ruins area
- Fixed issue with landscape where stone tiles could become blurry at the edges of the screen
- Fixed bug where cyclops would get stuck after reaching leash range due to incorrect collision height
Small Unit Changes / Balancing:
- Walls collision size now matches the shape of the wall, removed the wall rotate ability and instead allow to build either horizontal or vertical wall
- Adjusted builder stats and evolution wait times
- Reduced starting wood to 500 due much earlier wait time for builder
- Advanced weaponry tower upgrade now also boosts AP
- Wraith sacrifice ability duration 5->10 seconds
- Wraith can now move through other units (but not buildings)
- Increased throw rock AP scaling
- Reduced Paladin HP per level from 100->75
- Increased mage and archer HP
- Reduced the construction and upgrade time of various buildings and research upgrades significantly
- reduced volume of holy nova spell
- lay on hands CD 12->17 seconds
