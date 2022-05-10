 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 10 May 2022

ClientVersion 5265

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, English, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Ukrainian, Spanish - Latin America, Swedish, and Traditional Chinese

Changed files in this update

