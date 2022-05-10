 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 10 May 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4312a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Added subwallet.last_transaction showing information of the last transaction made.

  • Removed blockchain service, you still can get the blockchain.so library from apt-get.

  • Moved wallet.transaction to coin.transaction

  • Moved and renamed coin.login_subwallet to subwallet.check_password

  • Added IP address parameter in blockchain.coin_creation, which will be used to tell the players where the store is to register, if they try to buy coins before the registration.

  • Added coin.get_address and coin.set_address

  • Preferences > Accounts now shows the coin creator credentials.

  • Moved wallet.mining to subwallet.mining therefore it will be necessary for the coin creators to distribute the binaries necessary for mining among the users.

  • Moved general.login_wallet to blockchain.login_wallet

  • Moved and renamed coin.delete_subwallet to subwallet.delete

  • Added subwallet.get_user

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 8708317
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
