[Nightly] Update v0.8.4312a

Changelog
Added subwallet.last_transaction showing information of the last transaction made.
Removed blockchain service, you still can get the blockchain.so library from apt-get.
Moved wallet.transaction to coin.transaction
Moved and renamed coin.login_subwallet to subwallet.check_password
Added IP address parameter in blockchain.coin_creation, which will be used to tell the players where the store is to register, if they try to buy coins before the registration.
Added coin.get_address and coin.set_address
Preferences > Accounts now shows the coin creator credentials.
Moved wallet.mining to subwallet.mining therefore it will be necessary for the coin creators to distribute the binaries necessary for mining among the users.
Moved general.login_wallet to blockchain.login_wallet
Moved and renamed coin.delete_subwallet to subwallet.delete
Added subwallet.get_user
Changed depots in nightly branch