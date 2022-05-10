 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Sneak Thief update for 10 May 2022

Sneak Thief 1.0 Patches

Share · View all patches · Build 8707901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just sent out a patch for a lot of issues that have been happening with the game
Please keep reporting bugs! Thanks for all the help!

Whats new

  • Frame rate improved across all settings
  • Changed lighting in bank level
  • Fixed all enemies charging in nuclear
  • Fixed some too hard to find locations for safe code on home invasion
  • Fixed wall jumping glitch
  • Buff to cops with rifles
  • Fixed ADS
  • Nerf to cops with pistols
  • Reduced memory allocation fixing the game for people with 8gb of ram or less
  • Fixed volumetric related performance problems

More coming this week!

Changed files in this update

Sneak Thief Content Depot 508551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.