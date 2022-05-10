Sneak Thief 1.0 Patches

Just sent out a patch for a lot of issues that have been happening with the game
Please keep reporting bugs! Thanks for all the help!
Whats new
- Frame rate improved across all settings
- Changed lighting in bank level
- Fixed all enemies charging in nuclear
- Fixed some too hard to find locations for safe code on home invasion
- Fixed wall jumping glitch
- Buff to cops with rifles
- Fixed ADS
- Nerf to cops with pistols
- Reduced memory allocation fixing the game for people with 8gb of ram or less
- Fixed volumetric related performance problems
More coming this week!
Changed files in this update